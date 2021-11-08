Gripe y Covid, al mismo tiempo

La gripe ha comenzado a golpear fuerte con una capacidad viral que debe preocuparnos.

Porque su prevalencia, junto a otros virus propios de la estación de fin de año, viene a coincidir con un incremento de la pandemia del coronavirus.

La influenza, como el Covid, no distingue a sus víctimas. Y al ser tan gemelos algunos de los síntomas que ambas provocan, puede dar lugar a descuidos y confusiones.

Tales son, por ejemplo, las afecciones respiratorias, dolores musculares y de cabeza, fiebre y malestar general.

Algunos de estos también los provoca el dengue, cuyos casos de contagio han ido en aumento casi en paralelo a los de la gripe o influenza B.

El año pasado la tuvimos controlada porque en los meses anteriores al invierno la mayoría de la población utilizó mascarillas, aplicó medidas de higiene y observó, en alguna forma, las reglas del distanciamiento.

Ahora estamos ante una situación atípica, pues con rebrote de Covid hemos abandonado olímpicamente las medidas preventivas y esto es lo que da lugar a que la gripe, coaligada con el coronavirus, pueda causar más estragos.

La alternativa es poner en marcha un plan nacional de vacunación, no solo en grupos prioritarios, sino en sentido general.

Podría aprovecharse la logística y la infraestructura de la campaña anticovid para atraer a los centros de vacunación a los que deseen prevenir el contagio gripal.

Pero siempre será aconsejable que quienes experimenten los síntomas conocidos de la gripe o del dengue, acudan al médico para conseguir el diagnóstico certero y el tratamiento adecuado y oportuno.

Flu and Covid at the same time

The flu has started to hit hard with a viral capacity that we should be concerned about.

Because its prevalence, along with other viruses typical of the end of the year season, coincides with an increase in the coronavirus pandemic.

Influenza, like Covid, does not distinguish its victims. And since they are so twins, some of the symptoms that both cause can lead to carelessness and confusion.

For example, respiratory ilness, muscle and headaches, fever and general symptoms.

Some of these are also caused by dengue, whose cases of contagion have been increasing almost in parallel with those of the flu or influenza B.

Last year we had it under control because in the months before winter most of the population used masks, applied hygiene measures and somehow followed the rules of social distancing.

Now we are in an atypical situation, because with the reappearance of Covid we have olympically abandoned preventive measures and this is what gives rise to the flu, combined with the coronavirus, this can cause more havoc.

The alternative is to implement a national vaccination plan, not only in priority groups, but in a general sense.

The logistics and infrastructure of the anticovid campaign could be used to attract those who wish to prevent influenza infection to vaccination centers.

But it will always be advisable for those who experience the known symptoms of influenza or dengue to go to the doctor to get an accurate diagnosis and appropriate and timely treatment.