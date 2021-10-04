Un acto de barbarie

Con crímenes tan alevosos e injustificados como el de la joven arquitecta Leslie Rosado, la sensación de un estado de inseguridad ciudadana ha vuelto a cobrar relieve.

No podemos seguir viviendo en este círculo de miedo en el que los ciudadanos desconfían de la Policía Nacional, a la que irrespetan abiertamente, negándose a menudo a depositar sus querellas o sus denuncias en los cuarteles y hasta en las fiscalías.

Aunque está para proteger la integridad de los ciudadanos y velar por el mantenimiento del orden público, los excesos en que incurren muchos de sus agentes deslegitiman este papel y dan lugar, en consecuencia, al persistente reclamo de la sociedad por una profunda reforma de ese cuerpo. No es que la nuestra sea la peor, porque agentes abusadores y asesinos también existen en otras policías del mundo.

Lo que abre la brecha del distanciamiento entre ella y los ciudadanos es la ausencia de firmes castigos de la propia institución y de la justicia a los miembros que delinquen, lo que crea condiciones de impunidad y tolerancia a sus excesos.

Ahora mismo está bajo estudio esa reforma, pero que nadie piense que el cambio real y necesario se logrará de un día para otro. Cambiar una cultura de décadas toma tiempo, en esa y en otras instituciones.

Pero en el camino si pueden adelantarse algunos reajustes en los procesos de admisión, formación, tecnificación y remuneración, para ir creando las bases de la profesionalización del policía, para que cumpla el rol que le asigna la Constitución y las leyes.

El acto de barbarie que perpetró uno de sus agentes contra la arquitecta Leslie Rosado, el más reciente de muchos, ha indignado profundamente a toda la nación, reflejando un alto grado de desprecio y desconfianza hacia una Policía Nacional que, con sus flaquezas e incompetencias, está para cuidarnos a todos y no permitir que la delincuencia y la criminalidad sigan atemorizando y enlutando a la ciudadanía.

An act of barbarity

With crimes as treacherous and unjustified as the one of the young architect Leslie Rosado, the feeling of a state of public insecurity has once again risen to prominence.

We cannot continue to live in this circle of fear in which citizens distrust the National Police, which they openly disrespect, often refusing to file their complaints or their complaints in the barracks and even in the prosecutor's offices.

Although it is to protect the integrity of citizens and ensure the maintenance of public order, the excesses incurred by many of its agents delegitimize this role and give rise, consequently, to the persistent demand of society for a deep reform of that entity.

It is not that ours is the worst, because abusive and murderous agents also exist in other police forces in the world.

What opens the gap between it and the citizens is the absence of firm punishments from the institution itself and from justice to members who commit crimes, which creates conditions of impunity and tolerance for their excesses.

Right now this reform is under study, but let no one think that the real and necessary change will be achieved overnight. Changing a culture of decades takes time, in that and in other institutions.

But along the way, some readjustments in the admission, training, technical and remuneration processes can be advanced, to create the bases for the professionalization of the police, so that they fulfill the role assigned to them by the Constitution and the laws.

The barbaric act perpetrated by one of its agents against the architect Leslie Rosado, the most recent of many, has deeply outraged the entire nation, reflecting a high degree of contempt and distrust of a National Police that, with its weaknesses and incompetence, It is to take care of all of us and not allow delinquency and criminality to continue to frighten and mourn the citizens.