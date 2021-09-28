No sirven para nada

Las calles y avenidas de la capital no sirven ya para lo que fueron creadas.

La prosperidad, medida en función de los vehículos propios que dan estatus social, no importa la capa que sea, se ha ocupado de convertir a las vías capitalinas en tuberías taponadas.

Si se hicieron para que los vehículos fluyeran a una velocidad que permitiera ganar tiempo en la movilidad de un sitio a otro, tal utilidad ha quedado en entredicho.

Millares de vehículos, alineados unos detrás de otros, ofrecen a diario la estampa de una ciudad paralizada, pero eso sí, llena de máquinas casi estáticas que, si se mueven, lo hacen a la misma velocidad que toma gastar un suero de miel de abejas.

Todo el que sufre el colapso no tiene más que una de dos alternativas: o que sus nervios sucumban ante una persistente carga de estrés por solo avanzar metro a metro en una calle o larga avenida, o ganarse la medalla de la paciencia de Job.

En los tiempos en que no había más vehículos que gente, circular a la llamada mínima velocidad de 40 kilómetros por hora parecía un suplicio. Un castigo. Ojalá hoy poder llegar siquiera a 20 con la cantidad de tapones a todas horas.

Muchas medidas se han pensado o se han ensayado para minimizar el caos. Pero nunca terminan teniendo el éxito esperado. Los elevados, túneles o pasos a desnivel resolvieron la movilidad en el pasado, pero por muy poco tiempo.

Ahora se vislumbran otras “soluciones”, como más metros, los monorrieles o los teleféricos, cuando lo ideal sería que los vehículos volaran, como los aviones, hasta que llegue el día en que tampoco puedan hacerlo en el espacio.

Mientras tanto habrá que seguir sufriendo y esperando que las cosas mejoren…hasta para que las mismas ambulancias puedan llegar a clínicas y hospitales sin que se les mueran los pacientes en el camino.

Useless

The streets and avenues of the capital no longer serve what they were created for.

Prosperity, measured in terms of the vehicles that give social status, no matter what layer it is, has taken care of turning the capital's roads into plugged pipes.

If they were made so that vehicles could flow at a speed that allowed them to save time in mobility from one place to another, such usefulness has been called into question.

Thousands of vehicles, lined up bumper to bumper, offering every day the picture of a paralyzed city, full of almost static machines that, if they move, is at the same speed as it takes to spend a honey.

Anyone who collapses has only one of two alternatives: to have their nerves succumb to a persistent load of stress just walking meter by meter on a street or long avenue, or to earn Job's medal of patience.

In times when there were no more vehicles than people, driving at the so-called minimum speed of 40 kilometers per hour seemed like an ordeal. A punishment. Hopefully today I can even reach 20 with the number of caps at all hours.

Many measures have been thought or tried to minimize chaos. But they never end up having the expected success. Elevations, tunnels or overpasses solved mobility in the past, but for a very short time.

Now other "solutions" are on the horizon, such as the Metro, the monorail or the cable cars. When ideally, vehicles would fly, like airplanes, until the day comes when they can't fly in space either.

Meanwhile, we will have to continue suffering and waiting for things to improve ... even so that the same ambulances can reach clinics and hospitals without the patients dying on the way.