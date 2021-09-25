Al borde del abismo

El mundo está al borde de un abismo y no parece ni hiperbólica ni exagerada tal premonición. La ha hecho, nada más y nada menos, que el secretario general de las Naciones Unidas, Antonio Guterres, al abrir una asamblea general ensombrecida por crisis en cascada que amenazan y dividen al mundo.

La pandemia del Covid-19 es la madre de todas las tragedias.

Ella ha puesto en evidencia las desigualdades y carencias en que la humanidad se ha venido desenvolviendo, pero su gravedad ha sido dimensionada porque ha coincidido con el período de mayor agresión del hombre al planeta, disparando la crisis del cambio climático.

La paz sigue siendo una utopía, especialmente en países que han pasado toda una vida en guerra, y la coexistencia es todavía una ilusión fallida, porque al decir de Guterres, la desconfianza mutua es una enfermedad que “en lugar del camino de la solidaridad estamos en un callejón sin salida”.

Que sea esta la visión del máximo representante del llamado poder mundial nos da una idea del inquietante escenario en que se encuentra hoy la humanidad, llena de brechas sociales y económicas que no parece fácil cerrarlas.

Este discurso no tiene precedentes en este nuevo siglo.

De un panorama cargado de expectativas positivas hemos pasado a otro en el que no hay formas de recuperar el aliento y la esperanza. Porque, según Guterres, solo avanzamos en la dirección equivocada.

At the edge of the abyss

The world is on the brink of an abyss and such a premonition seems neither hyperbolic nor exaggerated.

Nothing more and nothing less, said the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterrez, when opening a general assembly overshadowed by cascading crises that threaten and divide the world.

The Covid pandemic is the mother of all tragedies.

She has highlighted the inequalities and deficiencies in which humanity has been developing, but its severity has been greater because it has coincided with the period of greatest aggression by man on the planet, triggering the climate change crisis.

Peace continues to be a utopia, especially in countries that have spent a lifetime in war, and coexistence is still a failed illusion, because according to Gutierrez, mutual mistrust is a disease that “instead of the path of solidarity we are In a dead end".

That this is the vision of the highest representative of the so-called world power gives us an idea of the disturbing scenario in which humanity finds itself today, full of social and economic gaps that do not seem easy to close.

This discourse is unprecedented in this new century.

We have passed from a panorama full of positive expectations to another in which there are no ways to regain breath and hope. Because, according to Guterrez, we are only moving in the wrong direction.