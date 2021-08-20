El subsidio mensual que el gobierno viene ofreciendo a los pobres desde hace varios años, antes conocido como Solidaridad y ahora como Supérate, constituye una de las más apreciadas medidas de remediación de la pobreza.

Mediante este programa, millares de ciudadanos, especialmente adultos mayores que no tienen ingresos, pueden comprar alimentos y satisfacer elementales necesidades dentro del cuadro de miserias en que viven.

Algo extraño parece estar ocurriendo en el proceso de concesión y cobertura de las ayudas pues ayer los periodistas del Listín Diario que visitaron el Centro de Atención en la plaza Megacentro recogieron quejas y lamentaciones de ciudadanos que alegan que el dinero no les llega. Cada mañana, desde el amanecer, se forman largas filas de personas adultas, que van a procurar explicaciones del porqué desde hace tres meses los establecimientos donde suelen comprar comidas o medicinas no les despachan.

Para comenzar, ese trato humillante de poner a ancianos a hacer largas colas en vano, porque no alcanzan los tickets de turnos para entrar a la oficina a inscribirse o a procurar explicaciones, debe cesar de inmediato.

Tiene que organizarse mejor el mecanismo para evitar estas incómodas experiencias y aclararse las quejas en el sentido de que muchas tarjetas han sido desactivadas sin que los usuarios lo sepan.

El gobierno no puede permitir que uno de los programas estrella de la solidaridad social se siga desenvolviendo en medio de este caos, de la incertidumbre de los favorecidos y de cualquier otra falla que desnaturalice sus altos fines humanitarios.

Humiliating treatment

The monthly subsidy that the government has been offering to the poor population for several years, formerly known as Solidaridad and now as Supérate, constitutes one of the most appreciated poverty remediation measures.

Through this program, thousands of citizens, especially senior people who have no income, can buy food and satisfy basic needs within the misery in which they live.

Something strange seems to be happening in the process of granting and covering the aid because yesterday the Listín Diario journalists who visited the Attention Center in Megacentro collected complaints and lamentations from citizens who allege that the money did not reach them.

Every morning, when the sun rise, long lines of adults are formed, who are going to seek explanations of why for three months the establishments where they usually buy food or medicine have not dispatched them.

To begin with, this humiliating treatment of putting the elderly in long queues in vain, because the shift tickets are not enough to enter the office to register or seek explanations, must stop immediately.

The mechanism needs to be better organized to avoid these uncomfortable experiences and to clarify the complaints in the sense that many cards have been deactivated without the users knowing.

The government cannot allow one of the star programs of social solidarity to continue to unfold in the midst of this chaos, the uncertainty of the favored and any other failure that distorts its high humanitarian goals.