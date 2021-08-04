Los chinos no juegan

Con apenas 55 casos de contagios de Covid con la variante Delta, China ha comenzado a confinar a millares de ciudadanos en distintas ciudades a los cuales aplicará las pruebas PCR.

Este es el tipo de respuesta apropiada frente a la amenaza de la expansión del Covid-19 en un país de alta experiencia en el control del coronavirus.

No importa que sean unos pocos casos los que despiertan las alarmas. Lo elemental es que, en el caso de la Delta y las demás variantes de preocupación, un asintomático puede contagiar hasta a ocho personas.

China trata de evitar que se desencadene una espiral contagiosa que, para colmo, se extiende a mayor velocidad y con cierta resistencia a las vacunas anticovid.

En el caso dominicano, hay dos imperativos: masificar las jornadas de vacunación para alcanzar el 80 por ciento de la población lo más pronto posible y hacer un mayor rastreo de personas que tuvieron contactos o cercanía con los contagiados.

Si un contagiado del barrio se agrava y llega a una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos, la obligación de las autoridades es rastrear en su vecindario a ver quiénes compartieron con él y aplicarles la PCR.

Ese es el método chino. Aquí puede funcionar, si lo asumimos con seriedad.

Chinese don't play

With only 55 cases of Covid infections with the Delta variant, China has begun to confine thousands of citizens in different cities to which it will apply PCR tests.

This is the type of appropriate response to the threat of the spread of Covid-19 in a country with high experience in controlling the coronavirus. It doesn’t matter that it is a few cases that raise the alarms. The basic thing is that, in the case of the Delta and the other variants of concern, an asymptomatic patient can infect up to eight people.

China is trying to prevent a contagious spiral from unleashing that, to top it all, is spreading faster and with some resistance to anticovid vaccines. In the Dominican case, there are two imperatives: mass vaccination days to reach 80 percent of the population as soon as possible and make a greater trace of people who had contact or proximity to those infected.

If an infected person from the neighborhood gets worse and arrives at an Intensive Care Unit, the obligation of the authorities is to track down in his neighborhood to see who they shared with him and to apply the PCR to them.

That is the Chinese method. Here it can work, if we take it seriously.