Convivir con el Covid

La pandemia del coronavirus no ha agotado todavía, ni nadie puede predecir cuándo, su dinámica expansiva por todo el mundo.

Mientras el virus que ha detonado el Covid-19 sigue reproduciéndose en variantes cada vez más contagiosas, la única esperanza a la vista para fatigarlo es la vacunación.

Tenemos que ir aceptando, aunque sea a regañadientes, que para “convivir” con el virus, sin que nos mate o nos malogre seriamente, hay que cambiar forzosamente nuestros tradicionales estilos de vida.

Los marcos de restricciones que hasta ahora han contribuido a la defensa de la salud no pueden ser desmantelados así por así, porque la pandemia es una montaña rusa, con bajadas y subidas.

Esa ha sido la experiencia en un año y cuatro meses. En la actualidad, el mundo vuelve a sentir la pandemia como en sus primeros meses, con asombrosas señales de agresividad y letalidad.

Convivir con la pandemia no se logra simplemente con decirlo o sugerirlo.

Implica admitir que los estilos de vida prevalecientes antes de 2020 han cambiado drásticamente y no hay certeza de recuperarlos en su originalidad.

Usar mascarillas, mantener las distancias físicas prudentes, sistematizar las prácticas de higiene corporal y domésticas, recurrir a vacunas y medicamentos y admitir que el virus está presente en nuestro ambiente, son los ingredientes que pautarán las nuevas rutinas de vida, gústele o no le guste a la mayoría.

Living with Covid

The coronavirus pandemic has not finished yet, nor can anyone predict when, its expansive dynamics around the world.

While the virus that has detonated Covid-19 continues to reproduce in increasingly contagious variants, the only way to attack him is vaccination.

We have to accept, that in order to “live” with the virus, without it killing us or seriously damage us, we must necessarily change our traditional lifestyles.

The frameworks of restrictions that have so far contributed to the defense of health cannot be dismantled just like that, because the pandemic is a roller coaster, with ups and downs.

That has been the experience in a year and four months. Today, the world is once again feeling the pandemic as it did in its first months, with astonishing signs of aggressiveness and lethality.

Living with the pandemic is not simply saying or suggesting it.

It implies admitting that the lifestyles prevailing before 2020 have changed dramatically and there is no certainty of recovering back to the originality.

Wearing masks, maintaining physical distances, systematizing body and domestic hygiene practices, resorting to vaccines and medications, and admitting that the virus is present in our environment are the ingredients that will guide the new life routines, whether the mayority like it or not.