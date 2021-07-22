El polvorín Delta

Contradictoriamente, la vacunación masiva contra el Covid no ha logrado desacelerar el avance de los contagios producidos por la variante Delta.

Su expansión por más de 120 países, entre ellos 14 de América Latina, ha sido sorprendentemente explosiva.

Desde mediados de este mes, los contagios se han multiplicado y se teme que en las próximas dos semanas ronden el medio millón de casos diarios en el mundo.

Distintos países que ya habían levantado sus restricciones han tenido que retroceder y reimplantarlas.

El gobierno dominicano ha dicho que está preparado para enfrentar otro rebrote, y ahora lo aconsejable es tener mayor cuidado manteniendo las medidas de protección e intensificar el proceso de vacunación.

Hemos avanzado mucho en aras de alcanzar la meta de vacunar al 70 por ciento de la población para tener un mejor blindaje frente al coronavirus.

Aunque la variante Delta desafíe toda barrera inmunológica lograda con las vacunas, no podemos descuidarnos en cubrir a la mayoría con la tercera dosis de refuerzo.

La batalla contra la pandemia no ha terminado, aunque el clima de desescalada en que estamos inmersos ahora nos haga pensar lo contrario.

Delta Tinderbox

Contradictorily, mass vaccination against Covid has not been able to slow down the spread of infections produced by the Delta variant.

Its expansion into more than 120 countries, including 14 in Latin America, has been surprisingly explosive.

Since mid of this month, infections have multiplied and it is feared that in the next two weeks there will be around half a million cases a day in the world.

Different countries that had already lifted their restrictions had to go back to them.

The Dominican government has said that it is prepared to face another outbreak, and now the advisable thing is to be more careful maintaining the protection measures and intensify the vaccination process.

We have come a long way towards reaching the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the population to have a better shield against the coronavirus.

Although the Delta variant defies any immunological barrier achieved with vaccines, we cannot neglect to cover the majority with the third booster dose.

The battle against the pandemic is not over, although the de-escalation climate in which we are now immersed makes us think otherwise.