Execrable y condenable

El asesinato del presidente Jovenel Moïse es un hecho execrable y condenable que pone de manifiesto, con impactante crudeza, el estado de inseguridad plena que vive Haití.

Atrapado en una vorágine de fuego y violencia creada por la lucha entre clanes que se disputan el control del país, este asesinato abre un tremendo vacío de poder que tendrá sus lógicas repercusiones de este lado.

El crimen alevoso, al margen de las razones que impulsaron a sus autores, es otra piedra de tropiezo en los anhelos de la comunidad de naciones libres de que Haití pueda enrumbarse por un proceso que restablezca la democracia.

Es lo que a todos nos conviene. Y ojalá que así lo asuman las Naciones Unidas, tomando el control de la situación y propiciando, con el consenso de todos los sectores, un retorno a la institucionalidad por la vía de elecciones libres y limpias.

Para la República Dominicana, su reto mayor es fortalecer los controles migratorios y blindar militarmente la frontera para contener cualquier fenómeno que implique extender los síntomas de esa crisis a nuestro país.

Vienen días más agitados y confusos, sin descartar la posibilidad de que las distintas bandas o clanes que buscan una cuota o la totalidad del poder, entiendan que este es el momento de su combate final.

Urge que la comunidad internacional, que poco ha hecho para contribuir a crear un clima de auténtico retorno a la democracia, ponga todas sus energías y recursos para fomentar un estado de seguridad en Haití, en cuyas sangrientas y turbulentas brumas ha caído abatido su presidente constitucional.

Execrable and reprehensible

The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse is an execrable and reprehensible act that reveals, with shocking starkness, the state of complete insecurity in Haiti.

Caught in a maelstrom of fire and violence created by the struggle between clans that vie for control of the country, this murder opens a tremendous power vacuum that will have its logical repercussions on this side.

The treacherous crime, regardless of the reasons that drove its perpetrators, is another stumbling block in the hopes of the community of free nations that Haiti can be guided by a process that restores democracy.

It is what suits us all. And hopefully the United Nations will assume it this way, taking control of the situation and fostering, with the consensus of all sectors, a return to institutionalism through free and fair elections.

For the Dominican Republic, its greatest challenge is to strengthen immigration controls and militarily shield the border to contain any phenomenon that implies spreading the symptoms of that crisis to our country.

More agitated and confused days are coming, without ruling out the possibility that the different bands or clans that seek a quota or all of the power, understand that this is the moment of their final combat.

It is urgent that the international community, which has done little to contribute to creating a climate of authentic return to democracy, put all its energy and resources to impose a state of security in whose bloody and turbulent mists a constitutional president has fallen.